Red Sox Trio Of Top Prospects Receive Joint Call-Up, Facing 'Immense Expectations'
For the Boston Red Sox, the future is now.
Boston’s Major League roster is brimming with young talent headlined by Jarren Duran, and the Red Sox farm system is also among the league’s best.
At the top of Boston’s prospect rankings are a trio of young stars — Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel — who have been dominating with Double A Portland Sea Dogs. Just a couple of days ago, it was reported that a promotion to Triple A Worcester Red Sox was imminent for any or all of the three players.
That report turned into reality on Sunday, as Boston announced the joint promotion of Mayer, Anthony, and Teel to Worcester, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.
“For months, the standout performances of Red Sox top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel for Double A Portland created steady curiosity about when the trio might move up to Triple A,” Speier said.
“The answer has arrived. On Sunday afternoon, all three were informed following the Sea Dogs’ home victory over the Altoona Curve that they’ve been promoted to Triple A Worcester.”
“They’ll join the WooSox at Polar Park for this week’s home series … Mayer, Anthony, and Teel entered the year confronted by immense expectations. They’ve lived up to — and in some cases, exceeded — them.”
Scouts are divided about who is Boston’s clear-cut No. 1 prospect between Mayer and Anthony.
Mayer — who was activated from the injured list on Saturday — is slashing .307/.370/.480 with eight home runs and 36 extra-base hits in 77 games this season.
Anthony is hitting .266/.364/.477 with 14 homers and 36 XBH in 83 games. He turned a ton of heads at the end of July when he hit a 116 MPH home run, the hardest-hit ball this year by any member of the Red Sox organization (all levels).
