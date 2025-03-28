Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Turning Heads After Game-Changing Offseason

The Red Sox arguably are the most intriguing team in baseball right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 17, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox put their money where their mouth is this past offseason.

Boston quickly said after the 2024 Major League Baseball season came to an end that it was going to be aggressive in the offseason. That's exactly what the club did. The Red Sox went out and got Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Alex Bregman among others. That's certainly an aggressive offseason.

The Red Sox aren't messing around any longer and look like the front office of old. Boston started the 2025 season off with a win on Thursday and will get back in action on Friday against the Texas Rangers.

It could be a good year for Boston. Perception has completely shifted. ESPN's Jesse Rogers shared a post on Friday in which executives across the league were interviewed for wide-ranging questions. One that was asked was who was going to be the 2025 breakout team across the league. Boston got the most votes with six.

"Survey says: Red Sox 6, A's 4, (Minnesota Twins) 2, (Toronto Blue Jays) 2, (Texas Rangers) 1, (Washington Nationals) 1, (San Francisco Giants) 1," Rogers shared. "The execs who chose the Red Sox were fairly confident in their picks while most who picked other teams admitted they were taking "fliers" on them. The A's might be a surprising team to see here for casual fans but inside the game, they're intriguing. The move to Sacramento could turn into a home-field advantage if they embrace it, according to one exec.

"What they said: 'Boston is just primed for a breakout,' said one non AL East exec. 'And think about that division now that the Yankees are starting injured, and Baltimore did little in the offseason. The Red Sox could do more than just breakout.'"

It's a good time to be a Red Sox fan.

