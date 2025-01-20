Red Sox Unlikely To Sign 4-Time All-Star: 'Door Is Surely Closed'
The Boston Red Sox have two clear needs right now.
Boston has been in more rumors and speculation than pretty much any other team out there this offseason aside from maybe the New York Yankees after losing Juan Soto. The Red Sox clearly are looking to add some right-handed power to the lineup and reinforcements for the bullpen.
One rumored target of Boston just came off the board on Sunday, though. All-Star reliever Tanner Scott signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had been linked to Boston at numerous points throughout the offseason but his market was large and the Dodgers got a deal done.
If the Red Sox want to add a top-tier arm, there are pieces out there who could be of some help for the Red Sox bullpen. An old friend even still is out there, but a reunion doesn't seem likely. Four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen spent the last two seasons with Boston and would make sense as an option for the Red Sox thinking strictly from the perspective that he is a high-leverage reliever with plenty of talent.
His time with the Red Sox in 2024 didn't end well and it has seemed like he would be playing elsewhere in 2025. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo pretty much said as much as said that the "door is surely closed" on a Jansen return.
"Among those left out there are top options like Kirby Yates, Carlos Estévez, David Robertson, veteran righties Tommy Kahnle, Paul Sewald, Kyle Finnegan, Phil Maton and Jakob Junis and southpaws Andrew Chafin and Colin Poche," Cotillo said. "Kenley Jansen is also unsigned but the door is surely closed on a reunion after a less-than-desirable ending to his time in Boston."
Jansen was great on the mound for Boston the last two seasons but it would be a surprise if he was back for 2025.
