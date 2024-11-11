Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Urged To Land Projected $160M Star In Blockbuster Signing

Will the Red Sox hand out a large contract this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the bench against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox clearly need a left-handed starting pitcher to help balance out the rotation.

Boston has Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito expected to be a part of the staff in 2025, barring any injuries or trades. The Red Sox need to add a lefty into the mix, and because of this, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey called San Francisco Giants superstar Blake Snell an "impact" option.

"MLBTR: Five years, $160 million," McCaffrey said. "Snell was one of the top starters last winter coming off his (National League) Cy Young Award, but the market stalled for him and Jordan Montgomery with neither pitcher signing until the end of spring training. Snell opted for a two-year deal with the Giants with an opt-out to return to the market this winter. After a rocky start, rushing his ramp-up after the late signing and then landing on the injured list twice, Snell put in an impressive second half.

"Over the final three months, he looked like a different pitcher with a no-hitter in July and another 15-strikeout performance. Snell will once again be a top target this winter. He posted a 1.048 WHIP, his best mark since 2018 when he won his first Cy Young with Tampa Bay."

Snell certainly is a superstar and would give Boston just what it needs. The Red Sox traded away Chris Sale last offseason and bringing Snell into the fold could replace him well.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

