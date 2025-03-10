Red Sox Urged To Trade 27-Year-Old 'Sell-High Candidate' Amid Roster Uncertainty
Competition during spring training can be a very good thing for the health of a Major League Baseball organization.
The Boston Red Sox have competitions playing out nearly everywhere you look. They don't yet know who will start for them at either third base or second. There are also battles for the closer and backup catcher roles, and the fifth spot in the rotation also looks to be temporarily up for grabs.
Twenty-seven-year-old Nick Sogard has thrust himself into the conversation for a roster spot amid all the uncertainty. Granted, it's been over a minuscule sample size, but the switch-hitting utility infielder, who made his big-league debut last August, is making it tricky to deny him a place on the roster.
One Red Sox writer has a different suggestion. Rather than make that decision, what if now is the perfect time to cash in on Sogard's trade value?
On Monday, FanSided's Hannah Filippo strongly urged the Red Sox to trade Sogard, which might net them a useful prospect while also clearing some of their infield logjam, which will necessitate sending a roster hopeful like Romy Gonzalez or Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A even if Sogard is gone.
"Sogard is owning spring training play, hitting .360/.440/.680 across 12 games and 12 at-bats," Filippo wrote. "Could he be a good bench piece? Absolutely, but with Rafaela, Story, (Hamilton, and Grissom), the middle infield is objectively overcrowded."
"Perhaps now is the time to capitalize on Sogard's trade value. He's a young switch hitter who can play the middle infield. Plenty of teams would be willing to talk about a deal before Opening Day."
Sogard slashed .273/.326/.325 in 31 major league games with the Red Sox last season. He can fill a lot of roles for a team due to his defensive versatility, but his glove is likely best suited to second base, though he's spent more time at third in the minors.
If the Red Sox don't trade Sogard soon, which is tough to predict because of timing, they might very well put him on the Opening Day roster. From there, it's up to him to carve out a role for himself with the organization, not only this season, but moving forward.
