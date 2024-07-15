Red Sox, Yankees Could Be In Bitter Arms Race To Acquire All-Star Hurler
Are the Boston Red Sox entangled in a trade deadline bidding war with their bitter rivals the New York Yankees?
Entering into the pivotal fortnight before July 30, the Red Sox and Yankees are looking to buy, and both have the same priority: pitching.
Specifically, Boston and New York are on the hunt for an impact starter. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow reportedly has his eye on Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, but so, too, does Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.
The next chapter in MLB’s greatest rivalry might take place off the field in the form of a front office battle for Crochet.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale took to X on Monday morning and reiterated that Crochet would be a perfect fit for either ball club. Moreover, based on the respective pitching troubles of both teams, there may not be a pair of contenders more in need of Crochet’s services at the moment.
“The Boston Red Sox have the AL's best winning percentage since May 19 (31-18, .633), but the AL's 4th-worst ERA (4.13),” Nightengale said. “The only AL team with a winning record and worst ERA during that span are the Yankees (26-25, 4.20 ERA). Garrett Crochet would fit quite nicely for both teams.”
Crochet’s landing spot will of course depend upon what Breslow and Cashman are willing to give up in the form of prospect capital.
It’s still likely that a team outside of Boston or New York could swoop in and offer a haul for Crochet, but that would make for a far less compelling drama.
