Nationals Veteran Hurler Could Be Traded; Red Sox Should Prepare Offer
The Boston Red Sox are looking to acquire a starting pitcher, but the buyer's market is competitive.
The list of available starters is not bounteous, especially considering the substantial collection of fringe contenders (such as Boston) looking to level up.
If the Red Sox fall out of the sweepstakes for a Garrett Crochet or a Jack Flaherty, they must be prepared with multiple backup plans.
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow might initiate such plans by giving a call to the Washington Nationals and asking about the deadline status of Trevor Williams.
Williams, 32, is currently out with a right flexor muscle strain, but he’s expected to return in the second half.
Williams is flying under the radar on the trade market. He’s been excellent this season in the 56 2/3 innings he’s pitched, going 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA across 11 starts.
Better yet, Boston wouldn’t be paying a steep price to acquire Williams, nor would they be tied to his expiring contract after this season.
There’s no fiscal risk involved with trading for Williams, and he may very well be available, according to a report released Sunday by FanSided’s Zachary Rotman.
Rotman acknowledged that the Nationals are sellers and listed Williams among five players that Washington should look to move before July 30.
“Williams has been out with a right flexor muscle strain, but he'll be back sometime in the second half,” Rotman said. “His contract is expiring at the end of the season means he wouldn't cost much at all to acquire. … He can offer a ton of valuable flexibility and can do so for a very cheap prospect price.”
Williams might not be the blockbuster acquisition that Red Sox Nation is hoping for, but Breslow needs to be prepared for all scenarios over the next two weeks.
