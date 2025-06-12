Red Sox-Yankees Showdown Will Have Extra Juice At Fenway Park
The Boston Red Sox have a much-needed day off on Thursday before things heat back up on Friday night from Fenway Park.
Boston will welcome the American League East rival New York Yankees to town for a three-game series. The Red Sox took on the Yankees last weekend and ended up taking two of the three games on the road.
Arguably the biggest story of the series was Boston rookie Hunter Dobbins' comments about his disdain for the Yankees. He made it clear that he would rather retire than ever play for New York. This led to a firestorm of comments, reactions, and chatter.
"My dad was a diehard Red Sox fan,” Dobbins said. "And I’ve said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire...“I grew up watching the Red Sox a lot, but I knew I wanted to do this as a career,” he said. “I didn’t get attached to a team, but I grew up watching (the Red Sox), and just, I think out of disdain for the Yankees, I watched anybody but them...
"I think whoever I was playing with or whoever I would have been drafted by, I’d still hate the Yankees, so Sunday should be a fun one. I’m hoping I hit a career-high in velo or something. … I’m ready for it. Sunday can’t come fast enough."
He seemingly got the last laugh because he pitched against New York on Sunday and got the win.
But, the story isn't over. Dobbins talked about his dad, Lance, being drafted by the Yankees and and some other tidbits of information that has since been fact-checked and found to be not true.
He responded to all of the noise in a clip shared by NESN.
"The whole backstory is stuff I heard growing up and seen pictures of from my dad," Dobbins said. "At the end of my day, it's just from my dad and how I kind of grew my love for the game. But at the end of the day I don't go and fact-check my dad or anything like that."
Dobbins currently is Boston's projected starter for the team's clash against New York on Saturday. This story will surely come up again.
