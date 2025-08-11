Roman Anthony Reveals Message From Ex-Red Sox Star Xander Bogaerts
Before Roman Anthony, there was Xander Bogaerts,
Bogaerts, who is in his third year with the San Diego Padres, played 10 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He won two World Series rings, made four All-Star appearances, and received Most Valuable Player votes every season from 2018 to 2022.
This weekend, Bogaerts was the Red Sox's nemesis, playing a key role in both of Boston's losses in the three-game set. But the noted good steward also had a brief message for Anthony, the newest young sensation for his old ballclub.
Xander Bogaerts' message for Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony
Not only has Anthony taken the baseball world by storm, but he secured an eight-year, $130 million extension on Wednesday. Bogaerts is certainly no stranger to getting a huge payday, as the Padres lured him from Boston with an 11-year, $270 million megadeal.
Over the weekend, Anthony recounted his interaction with Bogaerts, who was in his final year with the Red Sox when the 21-year-old was drafted back in 2022. The rookie said that the Padres veteran gave him a quick congrats when he reached second base in the Friday night opener.
“He just congratulated me. It was quick, but he said he was super happy for me. Obviously, I didn’t really get to know him ever or spend any time with him, but he was excited,” said Anthony, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.
“I told him it’s been great watching you, fun watching your entire career. He’s been a player I’ve looked up to. It’s fun to take the field with a guy like that, who has been on the other side of it, having watched him growing up.”
Bogaerts went 3-for-11 on the weekend, with a home run and three RBIs. Anthony went 4-for-12, including a game-tying double on Saturday night in the ninth inning.
Then, Bogaerts came around to score the winning run on a Ramon Laureano walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th.
A lot of Red Sox fans were sad to see Bogaerts leave, and it wasn't just because he was a great ballplayer. He always said and did the right things, and until Alex Bregman arrived and Trevor Story managed to stay healthy, Boston was lacking that sort of presence.
Bogaerts and the Padres now have a pennant race to resume, as do the Red Sox and Anthony. But perhaps there's another face-off waiting down the road in October.