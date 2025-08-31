Staying Or Going? Insider Addresses Trevor Story-Red Sox Opt-Out
The Boston Red Sox signed two-time All-Star ahead of the 2022 season with the hope that he could be a key right-handed bat in the middle of the order for years to come.
Injuries derailed the start of his Boston career over the last few years, but this year he has been healthy and the Red Sox have gotten exactly what they were hoping for. Story had one rough month early in the season, but overall has been phenomenal this year for the Red Sox. Story has played in 133 games and is slashing .258/.305/.432 with 22 home runs, 84 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, 23 doubles, and 77 runs scored all while playing elite defense at shortstop.
Story has played so well that some have openly wondered whether he would utilize the opt-out in his contract and see if he can cash in more. Story has two more years on his six-year, $140 million deal with a club option for the 2028 season.
While this is the case, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said it would be a "financial blunder" if he were to opt out at this point due to the injuries over the last three seasons.
Will Trevor Story stick around for the 2026 season?
"While Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has an opt-out after this season, it’s far-fetched to believe he’d turn his use it after having only one good half of a season since he signed his six-year, $140 million contract," Nightengale said. "He hit .232 with 21 homers and 29 steals while playing just 163 games his first three seasons, and was hitting .214 with a .582 OPS until June 7.
"He has been fabulous since, hitting .302 with an .875 OPS, including 13 homers and 13 steals. Yet, to opt out of the final two years and $55 million of his contract would be a financial blunder."
Even as Story has been injured over the last few years, he has done a good job for the organization beyond the field taking some of the young guys under his wings, especially in the offseason. He's a valuable piece for the organization and it would be unfortunate to see him walk in the offseason. As of right now, that doesn't seem likely, though.
More MLB: Details Emerge For Red Sox-Aroldis Chapman Late-Night Extension