Three Emergency Options For Red Sox After Mets' $765M Juan Soto Deal
The Boston Red Sox quickly need to go back to the drawing board.
Boston has been desperately trying to land former New York Yankees star Juan Soto. The Red Sox even offered him roughly $700 million but at the end of the day he decided to go elsewhere. Soto made his decision on Sunday night and opted to sign a reported 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
Luckily for Boston, free agency has moved pretty slowly as everyone awaited the decision of Soto. Now he's off the board, though, and it wouldn't be shocking to see other top free agents fly off the board quickly as desperate teams swoop in and try to make big moves.
The Red Sox will have to act quickly themselves.
Here are three emergency options for the Red Sox now that Soto is off the board:
Teoscar Hernández - Los Angeles Dodgers
This one is easy. Boston was linked to Hernández last year before he ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston clearly is looking for help in the outfield. The Red Sox missed on Soto and former Boston outfielder Tyler O'Neill already has landed with the Baltimore Orioles. Signing Hernández is the most logical move right now.
Max Fried - Atlanta Braves
This is another one that seems too easy. Boston clearly has money to spend after offering $700 million for Soto. Use that to add a top-tier pitcher like Fried. He is just 30 years old, is a two-time All-Star with a career 3.07 ERA, and is left-handed. Boston needs a lefty starter badly. Fried should be the guy.
Pete Alonso - New York Mets
This one is much more tricky. The Red Sox have Triston Casas at first base and he's young, cost-controlled, and has shown plenty of potential. While this is the case, it still makes sense to take a look at Alonso. Maybe they could add him without losing Casas and use Alonso has a designated hitter or something like that. Alonso is the best right-handed bat on the market and clearly would add firepower to the middle of the lineup.
