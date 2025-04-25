Two Players Preventing Red Sox From Being 'Most Potent Offense' In AL
The Boston Red Sox arguably have the best offense in the American League … on paper.
From the moment Boston inked Alex Bregman to a $120 million contract on February 15, the Red Sox were seen as one of the most dangerous lineups in the AL.
Bregman has been raking in a Red Sox uniform, and the immediate emergence of Kristian Campbell has only strengthened Boston’s offense, as has the somewhat surprising start to 2025 that Trevor Story has pulled off at the plate.
The Red Sox still aren’t as dominant offensively as they could be, however, due to two players holding them back with disappointing production.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller called out these two guys on Thursday.
“If Story stays healthy for a change … the Red Sox may well end up with the most potent offense in the American League if/when Jarren Duran and Triston Casas start to wake up,” Miller wrote.
Miller isn’t wrong. After making the All-Star team last season, Duran is slashing .250/.309/.375 so far in 2025 compared to a career line of .270/.325/.450.
Casas’s struggles are more severe — he’s hitting a dreadful .167/.263/.310 compared to a career .241/.348/.456.
It’s still too early for the Red Sox to panic about either player.
Duran and Casas will have a chance to get their numbers up this weekend at Progressive Field versus the Cleveland Guardians. Boston is set to start the three-game series with Cleveland on Friday and will head to Toronto afterward for a three-game series against the Blue Jays at the start of next week.
More MLB: MLB Writer Defends Ex-Red Sox Outfielder On Hot Seat As MLB Manager