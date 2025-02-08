Why Red Sox $260 Million Blockbuster Is Better Fit Than Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox have at least two big options in front of them right now.
Boston clearly has been looking to add more right-handed pop to the middle of the lineup. Over the last few months, the two players who have been tied to the Red Sox the most have been Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado. Both are still available and at this point either could make sense.
Bregman would be an easier fit positionally. He could play second base and logistically, there wouldn’t be much trouble with the current roster. But what about the team's prospects?
Arenado would lead to more question roster question marks right away, but he actually would be cheaper than Bregman and wouldn't block the team's top prospects. He signed a $260 million deal, but there are just three years left. He's owed $74 million, but some is covered by the Colorado Rockies and if a trade gets done it's like the St. Louis Cardinals would cover some.
Anything could happen at this point, but MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo also noted that Arenado wouldn’t block the top prospects to the same extent.
“Everyone knows Bregman would help the 2025 Red Sox,” Cotillo said. “But the internal concern about adding him has to do with blocking top prospect Kristian Campbell, who would seem to have a real shot at making the Opening Day roster. No such issue would exist if Arenado was acquired.
“The Red Sox could move forward with Arenado at third, Devers as their DH and (Triston Casas) at first base for the three years remaining on Arenado’s contract without disrupting anything related to the development of Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, or Roman Anthony. That’s no small thing in the attempt to get more functional.”
This is very true. If the Red Sox could add some right-handed pop while also paving the way for Anthony, Mayer, and Campbell to make the jump to the big leagues, that clearly would be the best option.
Hopefully, the two sides can work something out.
