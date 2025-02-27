Why Red Sox Veteran 'Joked' With Rafael Devers About Controversial 3B Comments
Though the future of the position still needs to be decided, the dust seems to be settling on the controversial part of Rafael Devers' comments about the Boston Red Sox's third base job.
On Feb. 17, Devers caused something of a firestorm when repeatedly saying things like "No, I play third base," when asked if he would consider switching to designated hitter in deference to new acquisition Alex Bregman.
Devers is a three-time All-Star, but he's never been a particularly good fielder. Bregman, meanwhile, is a Gold Glover. But it's hard telling your franchise player he can't do the job he thought he signed up for anymore, and meanwhile, some corners of the internet even started throwing around wild Devers trade ideas.
At the end of the day, Devers isn't going anywhere. And one Red Sox teammate recently described the humorous reaction he had to the slugger's comments when the two saw each other afterward.
Lucas Giolito, the Red Sox's veteran starting pitcher who should make his long-awaited Boston debut in April, described his reaction to the Devers controversy in a recent appearance on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast.
"Yeah, no one really gives a s*** about that, because... I'll let everybody in on a secret," Giolito said. "We are employees... So if they tell somebody, 'Oh, you're playing here,' alright. You know, at the end of the day, whatever helps the team win."
"I was, like, kind of astounded when, you know, I saw what Raffy said... and I was just kind of laughing, you know, like I joked about it with him. And then two days later, I'm like, 'Jesus Christ.' It's like a bomb went off on the internet, I'm like 'Damn, dude, no one here cares so much about that.'"
Giolito's rational answer should be everyone's take on the Devers situation. Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow are going to decide who plays third base. Cora and the coaching staff will help police the fallout. And from there, the Red Sox are going to get back to playing baseball.
