Young Red Sox Star Surprisingly Called Someone 'Who Won't Be Back'
The Boston Red Sox's lineup likely will look different in 2025.
Boston needs to add some right-handed pop to the lineup, and that could lead to a wide range of changes this winter. The Red Sox are trending in the right direction, but changes need to be made. Boston will have some decisions to make, and FanSided's Ryan Bunton put together a hypothetical list of 12 players who could leave the club this winter. One player who surprisingly was mentioned was first baseman Triston Casas.
"Triston Casas probably isn't going anywhere," Bunton said. "After finishing third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting following the 2023 campaign, fans were looking forward to watching first baseman Triston Casas ascend to the next level in 2024. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old lost most of his season when he fractured his rib on a swing in late April. Casas was placed on the injured list on April 21 and returned on Aug. 16...
"Earlier this month, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal suggested that the Red Sox could look to trade Triston Casas this offseason for starting pitching. The Seattle Mariners have often been linked as a trade partner for Boston to upgrade their rotation, with 27-year-old Mariner Logan Gilbert's name often mentioned. This could have simply been a case of Rosenthal posing hypotheticals, but he is one of the most well-respected and experienced insiders in the industry, so the idea shouldn't be easily dismissed."
There was a time before the 2024 season kicked off when the Red Sox were discussing an extension with Casas. A deal didn't get done, but it would be surprising to see Boston turn around and move him now.
