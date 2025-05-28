Red Sox Insider Projects Roman Anthony's MLB Debut Is Imminent
Every day, as the Boston Red Sox sink further out of the playoff picture, calls for top prospect Roman Anthony grow into shouts.
While the Red Sox have dropped to 27-30, their worst record since the end of 2023, Anthony has gone gangbusters. The number-one prospect in baseball hit yet another rocket home run on Tuesday night, coming off the bat at 115.5 miles per hour, while raising his season OPS at Triple-A to .981.
It's not that every Red Sox enthusiast thinks Anthony is going to come up and somehow solve all the team's problems. But what they're doing isn't working, and the youngster has so thoroughly proven himself at Triple-A that it doesn't make sense to keep doling out at-bats to hitters with lower ceilings.
Fortunately, one insider's educated guess will be music to Red Sox's fans ears.
On Tuesday night, during the third inning, Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier appeared on the NESN broadcast. He was asked about Anthony and shared that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow had told him conversations about promoting the 21-year-old were ramping up.
"I actually talked to Craig Breslow a little bit earlier today, and he said there are conversations at this point every day about Roman Anthony and how close he is to getting that call-up," Speier said on the NESN broadcast. "There are a lot of people around the Red Sox who would like to see him in the big leagues.
Then, Speier was asked to make a firm prediction about when Anthony would arrive in Boston.
"It's hard for me to think that he'll be down more than a couple more weeks," Speier said. "What he's doing is extraordinary, and the need for someone who's able to contribute is too high... the fact that those conversations are happening on a daily basis... means that the dynamic is starting to shift."
With Kristian Campbell, Carlos Narváez, and Marcelo Mayer in the fold, putting Anthony in the lineup would give the Red Sox four rookies out of the regular nine position players. It can be hard to win that way, but the Red Sox already aren't winning.
Whether or not Anthony gives them the spark to start climbing in the standings is irrelevant. Something larger needs to change with the team's makeup and culture, and perhaps having baseball's top prospect in the room can be part of that change.
