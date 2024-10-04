Trio Of Red Sox Phenoms Lands In Top 10 Of Latest MLB Prospect Rankings
The most exciting thing about the Boston Red Sox these days might not have anything to do with the big-league roster. Or, at least, not yet.
As the Red Sox shift away from their third straight regular season with a disappointing finish, pressure is mounting on Boston to make it back to the playoffs more than ever before. And while the Red Sox are expected to be active in free agency, the biggest difference-makers on next year's team could come from the prospect ranks.
Throughout the past few seasons, the Red Sox have been steadily building their farm system into one of the game's very best. Their emerging star prospects have begun knocking on the door of the big leagues, but they've also been gaining some serious clout as they've done so.
The Red Sox landed three prospects in the top 10 of MLB Pipeline's end-of-season Top 100 list. They were outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 3), shortstop Marcelo Mayer (No. 7), and infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell (No. 10).
Sam Dykstra, one of MLB Pipeline's top prospect evaluators, had glowing reviews for Anthony and Campbell in particular.
"The biggest names to pop on the Top 15 (might be) two Red Sox prospects -- No. 3 Roman Anthony and No. 10 Kristian Campbell," Dykstra said. "With those two ascending, Boston boasts three Top 10 overall prospects. No other organization has three prospects in the Top 30."
Anthony was also named Baseball America's number-one overall prospect at the end of the season, while Campbell took home Eastern League Most Valuable Player honors and was named MLB.com's Hitting Prospect of the Year.
Elsewhere in the Top 100, the Red Sox landed catcher Kyle Teel at No. 25, outfielder Braden Montgomery at No. 54, and shortstop Franklin Arias at No. 95.
Now, the only remaining question is whether any of these top Red Sox prospects will make the Opening Day roster. Mayer is likely a no, since he'll be returning from injury, but Anthony, Campbell, and Teel all veel realistic to varying degrees.
The time Red Sox fans have long awaited is nearly here. Soon, their future stars won't be waiting in the future anymore.
