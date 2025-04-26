Will Red Sox Cut Ties With Fan Favorite, No. 6 Prospect In Midseason Blockbuster?
Hot stove season never truly ends in Major League Baseball, and after watching the Boston Red Sox's hot and cold start, it's clear there are more moves to come this season.
It's certainly not as though the Red Sox should panic about missing the playoffs yet. They've managed a 14-13 record despite subpar performances from three crucial hitters. But it's time to start thinking about where this team needs to upgrade--and where they might be able to let some prospects go.
The Red Sox farm system has two untouchables--Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. Everyone else is expendable for the right piece, and some players who are blocked at the major league level might be even more expendable than they normally might be elsewhere.
That could mean that a fan favorite prospect is eventually on his way out this summer to help the Red Sox land a big fish.
On Friday, FanSided's Brian Burrows named 22-year-old outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, affectionately nicknamed "The Password," as a possible "trade chip" for the Red Sox to cash in ahead of the Jul. 31 deadline.
"The player with one of the best nicknames in baseball, “The Password,” is another who is unfortunately blocked by current big leaguers and higher-rated prospects," Burrows wrote.
"The 22-year-old... quickly ascended through the system to Double-A last season. Boston added him to the 40-man (roster) in the offseason to protect him from the Rule-5 draft, and that could be one of the biggest reasons they may choose to move him, to clear that spot for another acquisition."
Garcia saw his stock rise in a major way with a power outburst during the 2024 season. He rose to number six in MLB Pipeline's Red Sox top prospect rankings, and he's already batting .314 with an .870 OPS through 14 games in Double-A to begin the new season.
But just looking at the roster right now, Garcia would have to show generational upside with the bat to work his way into the picture for playing time. Boston has Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield, Kristian Campbell seeing spot starts, and Anthony (who does have generational upside) on the way.
If Garcia gets moved at the deadline, Red Sox fans can rest assured that their team is going all-in on the 2025 playoffs.
