All-Star Closer Reportedly Available Via Trade; Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have improved their bullpen already this season, but there's still more work to be done.

Boston finished the 2022 season with the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball and an ERA of 4.59. The Red Sox seemingly have improved on paper already by inking deals with Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin, but they likely need another big piece this offseason.

The Red Sox know this and heavily pursued fireballer Tommy Kahnle and even were reportedly close to a deal, but missed out as the New York Yankees swooped in at the last season to sign the right-handed reliever.

There are plenty of other directions the team could go if they want to improve the bullpen and one would be pursuing a deal for Chicago White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks who is reportedly available, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"The White Sox might be open to trading closer Liam Hendriks, but they are telling teams they will not move shortstop Tim Anderson, who is under club control for two more seasons," Rosenthal said. "The White Sox's willingness to listen on Hendriks is partly because they lack the prospect depth to swing major trades."

With the Red Sox's closer position in flux, Henriks would be the perfect player to shore up the position. At one point it looked like Matt Barnes would be the team's closer for a long time, but after making the All-Star team in 2021 he has struggled since. He certainly could step back into the role or the team could look to internal options like Tanner Houck, but if they were looking outside of the organization Hendriks should be the guy.

The 33-year-old has been an All-Star in three of the last four seasons. In 2022, Hendriks notched 37 saves and compiled an ERA of 2.81. He was even better in 2021 when he led the league with 38 saves and also had an ERA of 2.54.

Hendriks had an ERA of under 2.00 in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons and would immediately become the best reliever Boston has. He's due $14 million in 2023 and then there's a team option for 2024 worth $15 million.

It sounds like the White Sox are looking for prospects in return for Hendriks and the Red Sox have plenty of them. As of right now no deal is imminent, but one certainly should be considered.

