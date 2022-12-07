Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO -- The latest Boston Red Sox free agent is off the board thanks to an old friend of the team.

Left-hander Matt Strahm will join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year, $15 million deal according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Matt Gelb.

The deal has not yet been finalized but appears to be just a matter of time, especially considering the exact contract details have been reported.

Strahm joined Boston last season on a one-year, $3 million deal, and earned a substantial raise after a successful prove-it year.

The 31-year-old posted a 4-4 record with a 3.83 ERA, 52-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .224 batting average against in 44 2/3 innings for the Red Sox.

While he had flashes of high-end play, Strahm blew four of his eight save opportunities and ended his Red Sox tenure with middling numbers.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom appears to have already moved on from Strahm, as his first deal of the season was to acquire left-hander Joely Rodriguez to assume the same role in the bullpen.

As for the Phillies, they have added superstar shortstop Trea Turner, right-hander Taijuan Walker and Strahm during the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings.

The Red Sox have spent the same time period being outbid for right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle, left-handed starter Andrew Heaney and outfielder Mitcher Haniger (who would have been a perfect fit).

Location preferences appear to be the biggest hurdle, but money has always overcome that hurdle for Boston in the past.

The departure of Strahm will not be a major loss, but the team does need to start to add pieces.

More Winter Meetings:

-- Here's Chaim Bloom's Surprisingly Detailed Plan For Red Sox Offseason

-- All-Star Closer Reportedly Available Via Trade; Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox

-- Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Lackluster Stint In Boston

-- Red Sox Reportedly Are In Contact With Free Agent Reigning MVP Aaron Judge

-- Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely

-- High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite