Red Sox Reportedly Met With Xander Bogaerts' Agent; Boston Fans Won't Be Happy

Will the Boston Red Sox come to terms on a new deal with All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts?

This question has been swirling around the squad since before the 2022 season began. The Red Sox and Bogaerts attempted to negotiate a deal but never were able to come to terms on an extension.

The four-time All-Star played out the 2022 season and unsurprisingly shined. Bogaerts now is a free agent and his market has been robust, to say the least. Boston has said all along that Bogaerts is the team's No. 1 priority this offseason, but there are plenty of other teams interested as well. The Philadelphia Phillies were deemed Boston's biggest competition, but they exited the shortstop market by inking a mammoth deal with Trea Turner.

The Red Sox still have to worry about the likes of the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Arizona Diamondbacks as teams that very well may snatch the shortstop.

There's been conflicting reports about the Red Sox's interest in Bogaerts, as well as where the team currently stands in the race to sign him. Some reports have been positive and indicated he may be calling Fenway Park home in 2023, but others have been much more ominous.

The latest news falls in the ladder category.

Boston reportedly sat down with Bogaerts' agent Scott Boras on Monday night at Winter Meetings, but no progress was made on a deal, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

"On Monday night, the Red Sox met with agent Scott Boras and discussed free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts," Speier said. "But according to a source familiar with the conversation, no progress towards a deal was made.

"Thus continued a slow-moving process involving the Red Sox and their four-time All-Star, who Boras said has now met in person with representatives of several teams, including multiple owners. The Sox have not had a face-to-face meeting with Bogaerts during his free agency."

While this could be a smokescreen way for the Red Sox to negotiate a deal that is on the smaller side or maybe the team hasn't made any movement because they plan to match any deal Bogaerts receives, it still is surprising.

The Red Sox have said all along that Bogaerts is their top priority, but then with each passing report, it sounds like they aren't making a real attempt at bringing him back to Boston. Again, this could be a negotiating tactic, or Boston may just not want to bring back Bogaerts at the price tag he is sure to command.

Bogaerts likely will receive a deal in the seven to eight-year range worth roughly $180 to $200 million.

As of right now there's no way to know what's going to happen with the shortstop, but things aren't looking too great for Red Sox Nation.

