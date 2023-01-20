Rumored Red Sox Target Unavailable After Reportedly Being Dealt In Blockbuster

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have one less option now.

Boston had been heavily connected with the Miami Marlins as they looked to acquire a young, team-controlled pitcher and Pablo Lopez's name was consistently floated.

Although there were plenty of rumors, Lopez reportedly is no longer available after he was dealt by the Marlins to the Minnesota Twins on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Miami had been a logical and heavily rumored trade partner for Boston because of the Marlins' multiple young starting pitchers. The Marlins had been looking for young major league-ready players in return and had reportedly asked about first baseman Triston Casas, but the talks didn't move any further.

Instead, the Marlins acquired 2022 All-Star and batting champ Luis Arraez in exchange for Lopez, shortstop Jose Salas, and outfielder Byron Chourio, according to Passan.

Lopez had been a hot commodity this offseason because he is just 26 years old and has already put together three seasons with an ERA below 4.00. The 2021 campaign arguably was Lopez's best season as he compiled a 3.07 ERA in 20 starts.

Although his numbers may not immediately jump off the page, Lopez has been impressive so far throughout his career. He doesn't throw the hardest and was in just the 37th percentile for fastball velocity in 2022, but his chase rate was in the 70th percentile and whiff percentage in the 67th percentile showing that he can miss bats.

With Lopez no longer available, the Red Sox will have to look elsewhere if they want to add another starting pitcher. Former All-Stars Zack Greinke, Chris Archer, and Michael Wacha are still available in the open market if the Red Sox were to look that route.

Boston's focus seems to have shifted ever since Trevor Story's elbow surgery was announced, but there's no way to truly know for sure what the Red Sox will do next.

