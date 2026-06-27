Aaron Boone Calls Red Sox–Willson Contreras Dustup 'Ridiculous'

The Boston Red Sox have had a very difficult season to this point, but they kicked off the weekend on a very positive note.

With the Red Sox not yet committing to the idea of selling ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, it seemed like losing two out of three games against the Colorado Rockies earlier in the week was going to be the nail in the coffin. Then, they had plane issues and didn't arrive back until around 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, the same day they were set to begin a four-game series against the New York Yankees with Cam Schlittler on the mound. All in all, things were looking very dreary.

Boston has responded, though. The Red Sox won the first two games of the series and have guaranteed themselves at least a split against their biggest rivals. Connelly Early was brilliant on Thursday night and Payton Tolle followed up with an excellent start of his own on Friday. Jake Bennett will face off against Gerrit Cole on Saturday and then Sonny Gray and Carlos Rodón will take the mound on Sunday. It's been a fun series so far, but there has been a bit of drama. On Friday, Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch from Will Warren and then there were some words back and forth and the benches cleared, although nothing crazy happened.

The Benches Cleared On Friday

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) grounded to base on fielders choice to drive in a run against the New York Yankees the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Benches clear in the 5th inning of the Yankees-Red Sox game in Boston. pic.twitter.com/Fcu5yTcb4w — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2026

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had some words about the play and called it "ridiculous," as transcribed by Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News Sports.

"That's what he does a lot. I mean, his arms hang over the plate, so I don't know where we're supposed to go," Boone said. "I think there's probably a method to what he's doing — probably wants that — but obviously, nothing's going on. We probably needed to do a better job of getting the ball in on him tonight. So the warnings and the barking seemed kind of ridiculous."

It was a bit of a surprising play at that point in the game. Any time you get the Red Sox and Yankees together, there's going to be tension. But the Red Sox were up 4-0 with two outs in the fifth inning. Contreras also had a 3-2 count at the time. Certainly, there was no intention behind the pitch. From the Yankees' side, it's easy to see why they'd be frustrated by that.

From the Red Sox's side, they do need a spark. Boston has the pitching to compete with anyone, but the offense hasn't followed. The Red Sox have won two straight against the Yankees, but are still 12 games below .500 at 34-46. They need a spark and a long winning streak to transform this season. Contreras is a leader for this team and can provide the spark. It was a bit of an odd play on Friday. That's true. But it's something to give the Red Sox a little energy, at least.