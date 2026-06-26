Red Sox Notes: Roman Anthony Limbo, Key Piece Returning, Rotation Dominance

It's been a roller coaster of a week for the Boston Red Sox, to say the least.

There have been positive moments, like taking two out of three games from the Seattle Mariners last weekend and also taking down Cam Schlittler and the New York Yankees on Thursday night. But there have been some low points as well, like losing two out of three games against the Colorado Rockies and choking both late. If the Red Sox want to give themselves any chance of digging themselves out of this hole they're in, they can't be losing series against the Rockies.

It's been a wild week, that much is true. Let's take a look back at the biggest stories hanging around Boston right now.

Roman Anthony Isn't Anywhere Near A Return

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that Anthony hasn't made "any substantive progress" in his recovery. Tract shared that Anthony has attempted to swing a lighter bat, but hasn't progressed to a hitting progression just yet. On Thursday, he followed up and noted that there's "nothing new" to report about Anthony or ace Garrett Crochet, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. Anthony isn't swinging a real bat and Crochet isn't throwing bullpens. Both stars are in limbo.

Romy González Expected To Return

WooSox second baseman Romy Gonzalez runs off the field June 24 at Polar Park. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the bright side, the Red Sox are expected to get a key cog for the lineup back this weekend against the Yankees with González trending towards a return. Boston needs him right now. Last season, he slashed .305/.343/.483 with nine homers and 53 RBIs. Boston needs that production.

Rotation Dominance

Jun 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox starter Connelly Early (71) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo pointed out that the Red Sox have eight straight quality starts, which is the first time in nine years the team has done so. Unfortunately, the Red Sox are just 4-4 over that stretch. The streak began with Sonny Gray on June 18 against the Toronto Blue Jays. That day, he went seven innings and allowed three earned runs in a 4-3 loss. The most recent was Connelly Early on Thursday against the Yankees. He went six innings and allowed just two earned runs while striking out nine batters and outdueling Schlittler.

Boston Isn't Ready To Sell

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke to the media and acknowledged that Boston will be "realistic" when it comes to the deadline, but that he's not ready to wave the white flag on this team.

"We’re still not at a point where that decision is clear. Because like I said, we’ve got a lot of baseball games to play between now and then, and we’re going to do everything we can to get the ship righted for 2026."

Boston is still 13 games below .500 at 33-46. Somehow, Boston is just five games out of a playoff spot, but hope can only get you so far. Believing this roster can turn it around is great, but the offense hasn't shown that it can. Hopefully, that's incorrect and Boston does turn it around. Baseball is better when the Red Sox are good. But the offense just hasn't been.