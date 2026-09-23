Aaron Judge Throws Wrinkle in Impending Red Sox-Yankees Showdown

The New York Yankees are sending mixed signals ahead of a presumed showdown with the Boston Red Sox next week.

As of Wednesday, there were just six days left for the two arch-rivals to prepare for a rematch of last year's American League Wild Card Series, barring the Red Sox losing the rest of their games and falling to the six-seed. And it seemed inevitable, given what manager Aaron Boone said on Tuesday, that Aaron Judge would miss the series with a calf strain.

That was, until Judge came out of the woodwork on Wednesday and said despite whatever plans the Yankees might have to proceed without him, he had no intentions of missing out on the fun.

Judge planning on playing; will he?

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees injured right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches from the dugout during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As was first reported by ESPN's Jorge Castillo on Wednesday, Judge said he was planning to be ready for the series, which would begin on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

"That's what the plan is," Judge said, via Castillo. "Try to get my body ready so I'm ready to go."

The obvious consideration for the Yankees is whether Judge should be on the roster if he's not a lock to be ready for Game 1. Even when we're talking about a three-time Most Valuable Player, it's tough to concede a spot on the bench for a set of games where anything goes.

"I don't make the roster," Judge said, per Castillo. "I've got no idea."

Judge has only appeared in 66 games this season, as he suffered a stress fracture in his ribs in April that he then played through for a month. His stats aren't close to his career norms, but a 141 OPS+ still tells you that if he's healthy, he's likely to be among the top few hitters in the game.

Not knowing what to prepare for isn't particularly ideal for the Red Sox, but going into Yankee Stadium was always going to be a challenge. And there's no guarantee a healthy Judge helps the Yankees, as putting him in the lineup means the Bombers have to bench either Ben Rice or Luis Garcia Jr.

How much clarity will we have between now and Tuesday, when the rosters must be set?