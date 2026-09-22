Red Sox-Cubs Series Could Be Disastrous for Both Teams — Here's Why

This weekend's series with the Chicago Cubs means nothing for the Boston Red Sox in terms of final season standings. But there's still a disaster scenario on the table.

The closer the weekend approaches, the more the weather report at Fenway Park looks like an impending rainstorm. It's possible it could rain all three days Friday through Sunday, and the two weekend days look like the worst of the rain.

If the Red Sox are going to play the New York Yankees in the first round of the playoffs no matter what, one might think a cancellation or doubleheader wouldn't be a big deal. But because of how impactful these games could be for the Cubs and three other National League teams, Boston could be caught up in the chaos. Let's run through the potential for disaster.

Cubs need to play; Red Sox in trouble

Sep 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox short stop Trevor Story (10) celebrates a home run during the ninth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Red Sox have about a 99.5% chance of being the American League's 5-seed, the Cubs could still finish anywhere between No. 4 and No. 6. They entered Tuesday at 87-69. The San Diego Padres had the same record, while the Philadelphia Phillies were 86-70.

That almost guarantees that some of this weekend's games will determine seeding in the NL, and rest assured, the Cubs would rather play a best-of-three series at Wrigley Field next week against the Phillies or Padres than travel out east to face the Atlanta Braves.

Major League Baseball received heaps of criticism two years ago when the New York Mets and Braves had to play a doubleheader on the Monday after the regular season ended, causing the elimination of the Arizona Diamondbacks and both teams having to start their respective playoff runs the next day. But that scenario looks like it could be in play again, and the Red Sox don't deserve to be caught up in the chaos.

There's no way for the Red Sox to play only scrubs and rest their starters; with 14 position players on the roster, everyone's going to have to get in on the action, and if there's a doubleheader to play on Monday, some guys will have to bite the bullet for both games. They can call a guy up from Triple-A to eat innings, a la José De León last year.

Either way, it's a massive potential inconvenience. Soon, we'll know if it's going to take hold.