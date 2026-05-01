Another Alex Cora Landing Spot Ruled Out After Red Sox Exit

When the Boston Red Sox opted to move on from former manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches, it was clear that the decision came because the club had struggled early on this season and Boston is looking for a seismic change.

With Cora out the door, the Red Sox are fully betting on chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and his vision for the organization. That was clear from the fact that Breslow fired a handful of coaches, but kept the pitching coaches he, himself, brought in for the organization. Also, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made it clear that it was Breslow's recommendation to move on from Cora.

In the aftermath of the overhaul, Cora became a red-hot free agent manager for a minute. The Philadelphia Phillies courted him and offered him their manager job to him, but he declined in order to stay home with his family. With Cora rejecting the Phillies job, don't expect him to just jump at another position right now. Jon Heyman of The New York Post specifically said that the New York Mets can cross Cora off their list, as well, if they were to make a change at manager.

The Former Red Sox Manager Isn't Going Anywhere Soon

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"Alex Cora declined an offer to become the Phillies manager, and the Mets can also cross him off any current managerial list they may have," Heyman wrote. "'I accepted to be a full-time dad,' Cora texted to The Post. Beyond being a great baseball man, he’s a family man, and Cora is happily taking the opportunity following his firing after seven-plus seasons with the Red Sox to spend the summer with his kids. He’s also planning a wedding for the offseason, yet another reason the timing isn’t great to start a new job this summer."

As speculation started to pick up about potential spots Cora could go, the Mets, unsurprisingly, were a team that was thrown out there because they have actually been a bigger disaster than both the Red Sox and the Phillies.

The Mets have lost 17 of 20 games despite a plethora of big-name talent, like Juan Soto, Bo Bichette and Freddy Peralta, among many others. Like Boston and Philadelphia, there is talent in New York, but the Mets have underachieved.

The Mets haven't fired manager Carlos Mendoza yet, but even if they do, an option is off the table to replace him.