Garrett Crochet Addresses Injury Concerns After 11-Run Meltdown

It was a tough night for the Boston Red Sox on Monday, but fortunately Garrett Crochet came out of the club's contest against the Minnesota Twins healthy.

Crochet wasn't able to get through the second inning as he struggled. The big lefty gave up 10 earned runs and 11 total runs to Minnesota in a brutal 13-6 loss. Arguably, it was the team's toughest loss of the season simply because of the fact that the club was looking at an 11-0 hole pretty much right after the game kicked off. It's great that the offense put six runs on the board, but they were already staring at a hole that is almost impossible to come back from before the third inning began. Just a tough game overall.

Crochet obviously is Boston's ace and so you don't expect to see a lot of outings like the one he had on Monday. Because it was so out of the ordinary and his velocity dipped, it raised questions as to whether he was dealing with an injury.

After the game, Crochet spoke to the media and pointed to his command being a big reason why the Twins were able to jump out ahead. The big lefty confirmed that he isn't worried about the velocity dop as well.

It was a tough night for Garrett Crochet

Apr 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"Command as a whole has been spotty," Crochet said. "Gotten away with it a little this early in the year but tonight they made me pay. You know it was weak contact, hard contact, walks, hit by pitch. A little bit of everything. It's tough. I mean, I don't really have anything to say. I'm just going to flush it the best that I can and move on to the next one. They had a good approach."

Afterward, Crochet was asked about his velocity being down and whether there's anything to be worried about. He made it clear that he's not concerned at this time.

"I don't think that's anything to fret over."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora specifically said that Crochet is healthy coming out of the start as well.

Crochet had a 2.59 ERA last year in 32 starts in his first season in Boston. You're not typically going to see outings like the one he had on Monday. That's why the questions about his health were raised. But, he's all good, at least for now. On Tuesday, it's going to be Sonny Gray's job to right the ship and get Boston back in the win column.