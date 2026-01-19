Insider Adds Fuel To Red Sox-Isaac Paredes Trade Rumors

The big talking point around the Boston Red Sox right now is whether they will add another infielder this offseason.

A handful of names have been thrown around for the Red Sox as they have a surplus of pitching and outfield talent. But there is no end in sight as of writing. The most intriguing name out there is Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Red Sox and Houston have spoken about a potential deal.

On Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network shared four names of infield targets for Boston, including Paredes.

The Red Sox need another bat quickly

"In some ways, when you consider how the Red Sox's lineup looks right now, if they were to trade for Paredes -- and we'll see if potentially (Jarren Duran) will be a part of that conversation too -- that you might then see a combination, a bit of a platoon over at second base between Romy González and Marcelo Mayer.

"I do think for a lot of different reasons, Paredes fits Boston as well as anybody else right now. Those four names we talked about, (Brendan Donovan), (Nico Hoerner), (Matt Shaw), Paredes. I think that group of players, we can see one of those four make their way to Fenway in the coming days."

Paredes is 26 years old and has hit 19 or more homers in each of the last four seasons. In 2025, he launched 20 homers in just 102 games. That would've been the third-most homers on the Red Sox if he were in the organization last season, just ahead of former Boston infielder Alex Bregman.

If the Red Sox could actually land Paredes, that's the type of deal that would move the needle. If the Red Sox had Willson Contreras at first base, Mayer at second base, Trevor Story at shortstop, and Paredes at third base, it would mitigate the loss of Bregman. Especially with the rotation now featuring Ranger Suárez as well. Losing Bregman hurt, but if the club could replace him with Suárez and Paredes, that's enough.

