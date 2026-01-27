Red Sox, Yankees Both Linked to Nationals All-Star Shortstop

Since the Boston Red Sox lost Alex Bregman in free agency to the Chicago Cubs, the chatter around the organization has been about various candidates to come in and help the team in the infield.

Second base and third base have been the two positions getting the most buzz because the Red Sox are set at first base with Willson Contreras and Triston Casas and are good at shortstop with Trevor Story. Marcelo Mayer can be an everyday player at second base or third base. Without Bregman, there's a clear need in the infield and guys like Nico Hoerner, Brendan Donovan, Eugenio Suárez and Isaac Paredes have been floated to varying degrees. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo also reported that Boston has spoken with veteran utility man Dylan Moore.



The Athletic's Jim Bowden threw an intriguing — but seemingly unlikely — name out there as well on Tuesday: CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals.

The Red Sox could use an infielder but everyone doesn't fit

"CJ Abrams, SS, Washington Nationals," Bowden wrote. "The Nationals are not shopping Abrams, but they are listening and they will have to consider a trade if they can move him for a huge package like they received for trading MacKenzie Gore to the Rangers. However, unlike in the Gore trade, if they deal Abrams, they will need either major-league ready players back or prospects in the upper-levels who are close to the show. Abrams is a 25-year-old shortstop whose best position ultimately is going to be second base, most likely. He was an All-Star in 2024 when he hit 20 homers and stole 31 bases.

"There are areas of his game that still need improvement, however: better plate discipline, chasing less out of the zone and finding a way to get on base more often. That said, with his speed/power combination and his prime years ahead of him, his trade value may never be higher. If the Nationals can deal Abrams for a package of three-to-five good prospects, that’s probably their best play to further their rebuild at this point. The Giants made a run at Abrams already and remain a potential match. Solid potential trade partners also include the Red Sox, Yankees, Padres and Mariners."

Abrams is a talented player. He was an All-Star in 2024 and followed up by slashing .257/.315/.433 with 19 homers, 60 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, and 35 doubles in 144 games played. Arguably, he was better overall in 2025 than in his All-Star season in 2024. Abrams is 25 years old and has three seasons of control left.

While Abrams is talented, he would cost an arm and a leg to bring to town and isn't a seamless fit. The Red Sox have Story signed for the next two seasons plus a 2028 club option. The Red Sox also have someone who can be the shortstop of the future in Mayer. Abrams moving to second base would be intriguing, but he's also a left-handed batter, and the club is left-heavy already. To get three years of Abrams, it would take a massive haul and deplete the farm system further. So, Abrams currently plays a position that is seemingly full, wouldn't balance the lineup, and would cost a fortune.

A fun idea, but doesn't seem likely.

