Jarren Duran Draws Mixed Reactions From Red Sox Fans After Latest Incident
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The Boston Red Sox's first two games against the Minnesota Twins this week have been an abject disaster on the scoreboard, and outfielder Jarren Duran was at the center of some controversy on Tuesday.
In an incident that drew widespread attention after it was picked up on television cameras, Duran made a middle finger gesture at a fan after legging out a groundout to second base. After the game, Duran explained that the fan in question urged him to commit self-harm.
“Somebody just told me to kill myself,” Duran said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I’m used to it at this point. I mean, (expletive) happens. I’m gonna flip somebody off if they say something to me. But it is what it is. I shouldn’t react like that. But that kind of stuff is still kind of triggering. So it happens.”
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Duran's history with fans, explained
Tuesday's incident bore a lot of resemblance to the ugly scene that unfolded in April of last year at Progressive Field in a game against the Cleveland Guardians. Duran had to be restrained by teammates after yelling back at another fan who made light of his prior suicide attempt, which he discussed in the Netflix documentary that was released on Apr. 8, 2025.
In that instance, the fan in Cleveland was ejected from the stadium and banned from all Major League Baseball games for life.
“Honestly, it’s my fault for talking about my mental health because I kind of brought in the haters,” Duran said of Tuesday's incident, per Smith. “So it’s something I’ve got to get used to.”
Of course, the notion that a player invited criticism upon himself for opening up in such a vulnerable way is harsh, but Duran was simply acknowledging reality. The fact that something like this has now happened at least twice (that we know of) is proof.
Duran also received a two-game suspension in August of 2024 for directing a homophobic slur at a fan at Fenway Park during a game against the Houston Astros. To date, that remains the moment in his career that seems to have cost him the most Red Sox fans, and by Tuesday, most had already formed an opinion.
How Red Sox fans are taking latest incident
Unquestionably, Duran still has plenty of support from Red Sox Nation. Many took to social media once Smith and others reported the outfielder's account of the incident and what was said to defend him.
Others, however, seemed to be at their wits' end with Duran, and the fact that the 6-0 loss on Tuesday dropped Boston to 6-11 on the season, still in last place in the American League East, probably didn't help.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com