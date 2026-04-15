Jarren Duran Draws Mixed Reactions From Red Sox Fans After Latest Incident

The Boston Red Sox's first two games against the Minnesota Twins this week have been an abject disaster on the scoreboard, and outfielder Jarren Duran was at the center of some controversy on Tuesday.

In an incident that drew widespread attention after it was picked up on television cameras, Duran made a middle finger gesture at a fan after legging out a groundout to second base. After the game, Duran explained that the fan in question urged him to commit self-harm.

“Somebody just told me to kill myself,” Duran said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I’m used to it at this point. I mean, (expletive) happens. I’m gonna flip somebody off if they say something to me. But it is what it is. I shouldn’t react like that. But that kind of stuff is still kind of triggering. So it happens.”

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Duran's history with fans, explained

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Jarren Duran (16) reaches second in the first inning between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tuesday's incident bore a lot of resemblance to the ugly scene that unfolded in April of last year at Progressive Field in a game against the Cleveland Guardians. Duran had to be restrained by teammates after yelling back at another fan who made light of his prior suicide attempt, which he discussed in the Netflix documentary that was released on Apr. 8, 2025.

In that instance, the fan in Cleveland was ejected from the stadium and banned from all Major League Baseball games for life.

“Honestly, it’s my fault for talking about my mental health because I kind of brought in the haters,” Duran said of Tuesday's incident, per Smith. “So it’s something I’ve got to get used to.”

Of course, the notion that a player invited criticism upon himself for opening up in such a vulnerable way is harsh, but Duran was simply acknowledging reality. The fact that something like this has now happened at least twice (that we know of) is proof.

Duran also received a two-game suspension in August of 2024 for directing a homophobic slur at a fan at Fenway Park during a game against the Houston Astros. To date, that remains the moment in his career that seems to have cost him the most Red Sox fans, and by Tuesday, most had already formed an opinion.

How Red Sox fans are taking latest incident

Unquestionably, Duran still has plenty of support from Red Sox Nation. Many took to social media once Smith and others reported the outfielder's account of the incident and what was said to defend him.

I just wanted to throw this out there about the Jarren Duran middle finger thing. I don’t understand why more people aren’t more upset about what the fan said than they are about him simply throwing a middle finger up. That would upset most people given the circumstances. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 15, 2026

I’m gonna be honest, I don’t care if he flipped him off “just cause”. — Ray Walden (@BoldGold94) April 15, 2026

Admitted Red Sox hater here:



Jarren Duran rocks, and that fan should be banned for life. Period. https://t.co/j0giHfIt3s — Mills (@MillsTwitch) April 15, 2026

Others, however, seemed to be at their wits' end with Duran, and the fact that the 6-0 loss on Tuesday dropped Boston to 6-11 on the season, still in last place in the American League East, probably didn't help.

Jarren Duran simply does not deserve to be on this team and if you defend him I question you as a person — Joey (@soxfanjoey) April 15, 2026

There’s absolutely zero reason to tell an athlete to kill themselves either if it’s in person or online



But when you champion as a mental health advocate and open yourself open as publicly about it as possible, you have to be able to handle situation maturely — Webster ⚾️ (@PawtucketSox) April 15, 2026

I’m sorry Jarren. No. Act like a professional baseball player. Who gives a fuck about what a fan says.



I know there’s rules for fans and they should obviously be kicked out for what they say and do, but I can’t excuse Jarren Duran not learning anything. You just don’t do it. https://t.co/gIEEPE2Sd6 — Dark Eeth (@eeth1498) April 15, 2026