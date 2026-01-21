Mets-Luis Robert Jr. Trade is Bad News For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been wheeling and dealing throughout the offseason so far. Arguably, there's just one more move the club needs to make.

That is, of course, finding a way to add a little more offense at either second base or third base. This has been the most talked-about subject around the organization since the team missed out on Alex Bregman and reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year deal with Ranger Suárez. The rotation is in place and now they have to find a way to add a little more pop before the offseason comes to a close. They don't need someone to fully replace Bregman, although that would be nice. If Marcelo Mayer can stay healthy in 2026, he'll help to replace some of the production lost with Bregman. The same can be said about Willson Contreras, who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

One more deal would arguably put the Red Sox over the top in the competitive American League East. Unfortunately, time is running out before Spring Training and there aren't as many options available as there once was. That's not even just the case in free agency. Even potential trade options seem to be coming off the board. For example, after the New York Mets missed out on Kyle Tucker, the Red Sox were viewed as a potential trade fit for New York for an outfielder. Both Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic pointed out the possibility.

The Red Sox need another move

"Other names worth watching include Harrison Bader (free agent), Lars Nootbar (St. Louis Cardinals), Jake Meyers (Houston Astros) and Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox), league sources said," Sammon wrote. "It is possible that the Mets’ list isn’t limited to those names. In theory, Jarren Duran could be another option, but rival executives aren’t fully convinced the Boston Red Sox end up trading him. The Mets remain in serious need of adding to their outfield."

"(Harrison Bader), the best of the other free-agent outfielders, could fit short-term, even with the Mets wanting to keep center field or left open for rookie Carson Benge. A trade for one of the Red Sox’s outfielders is another possibility, though the Mets do not appear positioned to fill the Sox’s need at second or third base. Trading third baseman Brett Baty, another young player the Mets are eager to make a regular, only would create another hole."

On Tuesday night, Luis Robert Jr. was traded to the Mets from the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox landed 23-year-old Luisangel Acuña in the package for Robert.

For Boston, someone like Brett Baty or Mark Vientos could've made some sense, but now the Mets already have swung a deal for an outfielder. The Red Sox remain on the hunt, but will an option become available with just weeks to go until Spring Training?

More MLB: Red Sox Local Boy Seemingly Ends Career After 21 Seasons