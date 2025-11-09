MLB Insider Predicts Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso To Red Sox
If the Boston Red Sox can bring Alex Bregman back to the organization, that would be a win. Imagine if they could land a second superstar as well?
USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale predicted that it will be the case. USA Today shared a story with predictions for each of the top free agents out there right now. Nightengale predicted that the Red Sox will re-sign Bregman and also go out and sign New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso.
"Alex Bregman, 3B, Red Sox: Nightengale: Red Sox, (Gabe Lacques): Cubs, and (Jesse Yomtov): Red Sox. ...Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets: Nightengale: Red Sox, Lacques: Mets, and Yomtov: Mets."
The idea of Bregman returning to Boston is a popular one. It makes sense after a great season in 2025. Both Bregman, and the Red Sox front office have shown a lot of love to each other. Seeing an insider predict Bregman to return is nice, but it's not necessarily eyebrow-raising on its own.
The Red Sox are getting some heavy buzz right now
An insider suggesting Bregman and Alonso is, though. There's been a lot of buzz out there about Alonso. Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic said she expects that the Red Sox will be in on Alonso. WEEI's Rob Bradford also theorized that Triston Casas' recent cryptic post could've been a sign of a pursuit coming for Alonso.
There's some weight to the idea of Alonso to Boston and adding another insider into the discussion just continues to legitimize it even more.
If the Red Sox could poach Alonso from the Mets and re-sign Bregman, their offense will be set for years to come. There wouldn't even really need to be another thought given to it. If Boston could pull off both of these moves and add a high-end starter, they would be the top contender in the American League.
An offense featuring Roman Anthony, Bregman, Alonso, Trevor Story, and the other pieces the team has would be too much to slow down. Then, having a Cy Young-level ace In Garrett Crochet plus an addition and Brayan Bello has the makings to be one of the top rotations in baseball. All in all, this is something that Red Sox fans should be watching closely.