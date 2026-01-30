Nico Hoerner Update Drops as Red Sox Look to Replace Alex Bregman

If you have been following along with the Boston Red Sox recently, you've likely seen the same handful of names tossed around as potential infield targets to help fill the gap left by All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.

Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros and free agent slugger Eugenio Suárez. These four have consistently been tossed by insiders and bloggers alike. But there isn't a perfect fit with any of the three. Hoerner is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner coming off a 6.2-WAR season and bats right-handed. but has one season of control. Are the Red Sox going to complete their fourth major trade of the offseason for one year?

Donovan has two seasons of control, but bats left-handed. The Red Sox's lineup already is lefty-heavy and the club completed two different trades with St. Louis. Paredes and Suárez both have big-time power, but neither is great defensively. Paredes doesn't have a clear role in Houston, so if the price was low enough, a deal could be convincing.

The same could be said about Suárez in free agency if the price tag was low enough. But none of these four bring right-handed pop and elite defense like Bregman. And yet, people around the league continue to talk about them daily. One name that should be considered unlikely is Hoerner specifically. On Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH noted that he has heard that Hoerner is "unlikely" for Boston.

The Red Sox still could use another piece

Oct 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) looks on before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Have heard same as [Jon Heyman], etc," Alexander wrote. "Unlikely they actually move Hoerner. [Matt Shaw’s] glove is ahead of his bat - which is what you have Mayer for. Plus [five] years of control for him would be expensive. Also only [one] year of control for Hoerner [plus] low pop. Sox need a power bat."

This makes sense and arguably is the right call. Hoerner is a great player. But the club shouldn't deplete its resources further for a rental. Now, the idea of not landing Hoerner doesn't solve the issue in the infield. At the end of the day, Suárez is someone who wouldn't cost prospects. He wouldn't help much defensively, but the Red Sox likely aren't going to be able to plug all of the holes at this point.

