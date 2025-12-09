Patriots Superstar Drake Maye Makes Free Agency Pitch To Red Sox's Top Targets

Never assume you know everything about your audience, but it's fair to say that a hefty portion of Boston Red Sox fans are enjoying Drake Maye's football season.

Maye has emerged as one of the true young superstars in the NFL, completely validating the New England Patriots' decision to take him third overall in last year's draft. Fresh off back-to-back last-place finishes, the Patriots are 11-2 entering Week 15, in the driver's seat to win their first AFC East title since Tom Brady left town.

As if all that wasn't enough, Maye recently did something to endear himself specifically to Boston baseball fans -- and it's not even related to his budding friendship with young Red Sox stars Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.

Maye pitches Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso, more

During an appearance on "WEEI Afternoons" on Monday, Maye was asked to make his pitch to big-name free agents, like Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso, on why they should come to Boston and play for the Red Sox. His response, predictably, was quite a good one.

“I think just the way this city and the New England area kind of embraces sports, sports players and professional sports players is one of the coolest things I’ve been a part of,” Maye said.

Drake Maye joins to explain why MLB free agents should join the Red Sox this off-season! pic.twitter.com/YcLDJon4vK — WEEI (@WEEI) December 8, 2025

“Watching them embrace me and embrace my teammates and some of the other athletes, and how beloved some of the famous guys — Big Papi (David Ortiz) and some of the greats, (Jayson) Tatum right now and (David Pastrnak) with the (Boston) Bruins — has been really cool for me. And it’s one of, I think, the greatest sports cities in the country.”

Maye even personalized his pitch to Schwarber, who he knew played for the Red Sox briefly in 2021, and Alonso, who admittedly didn't have many ties to Boston to call upon (we'll excuse him for not knowing the "Polar Bear" met his wife, a Massachusetts native, while playing in the Cape Cod League).

"I think Schwarber knows something about it, playing here," Maye said. "Pete was in New York, ... so can't speak for exactly what it was like there, but I know in New England and this area, it's 24/7, caring about their teams, and it's us, the Celtics, the Bruins, and the Red Sox, you know, they care a great deal about us.

"And it's the City of Champions, that's what they say. That's what we try to prove, and give them something to cheer about."

If any Boston athlete should be pitching the Red Sox to free agents right now, one could make the case that Maye is right up there with the best players on the Red Sox themselves. And if the Patriots don't win it all this season, the Sox can try to race them to become the next title team in the city.

