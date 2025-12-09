Red Sox Emerging As Unexpected Trade Suitor For Astros Two-Time All-Star

The Boston Red Sox are canvassing the sport for offense, and that's leading not only to marquee free-agent pursuits, but some unexpected trade talks.

The big bat that everyone's buzzing about on the trade market right now is Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, who has been linked to the Red Sox by numerous reports. But Marte is not the only All-Star infielder the Red Sox have checked in on lately.

According to a Tuesday report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox and Houston Astros have been in contact about a potential trade for two-time All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, who has already been traded twice in the last year and a half, yet has continued to produce at the plate.

Red Sox's interest in Paredes is intriguing

"Paredes, who is under club control for two more seasons with a projected $9.3 million salary in 2026, is yet another hitter in whom the Red Sox have expressed interest, according to sources briefed on their discussions," wrote Rosenthal.

"He presumably would play first base for the Sox if Bregman returned at third, and the price for him likely would be steep. The Astros, seeking controllable starting pitchers, are interested in one of the Red Sox’s two young lefties, Payton Tolle or Connelly Early."

Paredes turns 27 in February, so he's still quite young for someone with such a decorated resume. He sports a 115 OPS+ in his career and averages about three wins above replacement per season, and he's an extreme pull hitter, which has benefits and drawbacks at Fenway Park.

In his career at Fenway, Paredes sports a .777 OPS with three home runs in 16 games.

A lot of teams are going to be interested in Tolle and Early this winter, and to be frank, even if they're available, Paredes might not be the caliber of player the Red Sox should be moved enough to trade one of those two lefties to get.

It's interesting to see which directions the Red Sox are being pulled in their trade search, and while Paredes feels like a backup target of sorts, any team would still love to have him for what they feel is the right price.

