Ranking 5 Departed Red Sox Players Who Boston Will Miss the Most
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It was an offseason of transformation for the Boston Red Sox, and not all of it was exciting news.
The Red Sox lost some real talent this offseason, including the player that most would agree was the top dog in terms of leadership last year. That same player has never missed the playoffs in his career, while the Red Sox are hoping to prove their first appearance in four years wasn't a blip on the radar.
Which players are the Red Sox most likely to think to themselves, "Man, wish he was still here" this year? Below, we've attempted to rank them in order.
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1. Alex Bregman
Bregman has no close second here. He was worth 3.5 fWAR in 114 games and made his third career All-Star team, but he was worth just as much to other players' success. The Chicago Cubs knew they were getting a good one when they pulled off January's free agency heist.
The Red Sox certainly hope Caleb Durbin can perform at or above the level he achieved for his last few months with the Milwaukee Brewers, but matching Bregman's combination of performance and leadership is pretty unfathomable.
2. Kyle Harrison
Speaking of Durbin, Red Sox fans already know to be terrified by what the Milwaukee Brewers will do with Harrison. He was set up to be perhaps the No. 9 option on Boston's starting pitching depth chart, but he's got a revamped change-up, and no one should be surprised if he puts up 25-plus starts and a low-threes ERA in Milwaukee.
3. Rob Refsnyder
More leadership out the door, and though Refsnyder played a lot less than Bregman, he could carry the offense on any given night if there was a left-handed pitcher on the mound. Plus, his lefty-killing protege Romy Gonzalez is on the 60-day injured list.
4. Lucas Giolito
Giolito arguably could have been ranked as high as second on the list, but that would be more applicable if we were counting on him repeating a 10-win, 2-WAR season. Most metrics expect him to regress, and the fact that no team has signed him yet probably means most front offices expect the same.
5. Steven Matz
Any time the Tampa Bay Rays sign a pitcher in free agency, we've got to have our guard up. And the fact that Matz went to a team in the division means it will be all the more annoying if he toes the slab against the Red Sox and looks untouchable.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com