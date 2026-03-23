Red Sox About to Score Bonus Talent Thanks to Rival Blue Jays

As spring training roster competitions wrap up across Major League Baseball, the Boston Red Sox seemingly scored a win based entirely on a rival's decision.

The Toronto Blue Jays informed right-handed pitcher Angel Bastardo that he would not break camp with the team for its season opener Thursday, according to a report from Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. The 23-year-old had an uneven performance in spring training, so that wasn't exactly a surprise.

Because Bastardo was selected in the Rule 5 Draft two winters ago before missing all of last season due to Tommy John surgery recovery, he now must be offered back to the Red Sox, making him an intriguing organizational depth piece who might not be far away from contributing in the majors.

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What Red Sox are (probably) getting in Angel Bastardo

Mar 15, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Angel Bastardo (99) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The only recourse the Blue Jays have to keep Bastardo at this point is to trade for him, which feels like a somewhat counterproductive exercise, if he wasn't going to be on their roster anyway. Otherwise, all the Red Sox have to do is welcome him back with open arms, as he wouldn't need a 40-man roster spot right away.

"I don't think anything is imminent in terms of the next 12 or 24 hours as to what the plan is for him," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said, per Davidi. "We'll just stay in touch with him over the next day or so."

Bastardo last pitched at the Double-A level in 2024 before he had his surgery, and he was somewhat shaky there. In his 10 outings that year before Tommy John, he had a 5.36 ERA, albeit with 53 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings.

Signed by the Red Sox in 2018 for a bargain $35,000 out of Venezuela, Bastardo still has a lot of intrigue to his prospect profile. His changeup has the potential to be a true plus pitch, and his fastball, which tops out at around 98 mph, carries well at the top of the zone.

Moves need to become official to truly celebrate them, but either way, whether the Red Sox get Bastardo back or fleece the Blue Jays for a different prospect to keep him around, this is a quiet win at the end of spring training.