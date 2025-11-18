Red Sox Trade 27-Year-Old Pitcher To White Sox After Bounceback

The Boston Red Sox had their busiest day of the offseason so far on Tuesday.

It was a big day around baseball overall. It was the deadline for players to accept or decline qualifying offers. That didn't impact the Red Sox much, though, because they didn't tender the qualifying offer to anyone. Technically, it is still iimportant because there are reported targets -- like Bo Bichette -- who declined the qualifying offer and therefore a draft pick would be attached if the Red Sox were to sign him.

Outside of that, Tuesday was also the deadline for teams to add eligible minor leaguers to the 40-man roster to essentially protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. In preparation for that, the Red Sox traded Luis Guerrero to the Tampa Bay Rays for Tristan Gray and designated both Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Winckowski for assignment. They didn't stop there, though. USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that the Red Sox traded left-handed reliever Chris Murphy to the Chicago White Sox.

The Red Sox made another trade

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Murphy (72) pitches during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"The Boston Red Sox trade LHP Chris Murphy to the Chicago White Sox," Nightengale reported.

The 27-year-old lefty logged a 3.12 ERA in 23 appearances for Boston in 2025 at the big league level. He missed the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He worked his way back and had the best season of his professional career to date in 2025.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by Boston and worked his way through the farm system. Murphy had a cup of coffee in the majors in 2023 with a 4.91 ERA in 20 outings. Despite missing the 2024 season, Murphy was lights-out everywhere he pitched. He had a 3.12 ERA in Boston and then a 2.93 ERA down in the minors in 18 appearances.

Trading Murphy away at this point opens up another spot on the Red Sox's 40-man roster. That's the most important part of the transaction. As of writing, the entire trade return hasn't been announced, but The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli reported that a catcher will be going to Boston.

"Red Sox reliever Chris Murphy is being traded to the White Sox for a catcher," Ghiroli reported.

The Red Sox's bullpen was a strength in 2025 and Murphy was a positive for it. There have been reports out there that the club is looking to add more pieces, though. Boston reportedly showed interest in Devin Williams. And, Ken Rosenhal, Katie Woo, and Will Sammon of The Athletic floated the idea that Boston could be looking to create a "super bullpen" this offseason.

That would make this trade make more sense. Murphy is a guy who can help a team, but Boston was able to open up a 40-man spot and there could be more coming.

