Red Sox Don't Land Bo Bichette, But Still Come Out Better

The Boston Red Sox will not have Bo Bichette as a member of the organization in 2026. But neither will the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston was among the teams linked to Bichette throughout the offseason, especially after losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs. The dream lost some steam after the Red Sox signed Ranger Suárez to a five-year, $130 million deal earlier in the week. While Bichette would've helped the organization, Boston some good news on Friday as he reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $126 million deal with the New York Mets. Will Sammon of The Athletic was the first to report that the deal was in place. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the contract figure.

Breaking: The New York Mets and Bo Bichette are in agreement on a three-year deal, pending physical, league source tells The Athletic," Sammon wrote.

This is good news for Boston

"Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote on X. "After losing the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets pivot quickly and get one of the best players left on the market. Will Sammon was first on the deal."

This comes a day after the Blue Jays lost the sweepstakes for Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Quickly, the perception of the American League East shifts and looks better in Boston's favor. Toronto made it to the World Series in 2025 and signed Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Kazuma Okamoto this offseason. Okamoto is an intriguing bat, but it's hard to replace Bichette. If the Blue Jays had landed Bichette or Tucker, there would be no doubt that the Blue Jays were the best team in the division on paper. Now, it's more open.

Boston's rotation potentially is the best in baseball with Garrett Crochet, Suárez, Brayan Bello, Sonny Gray, and Johan Oviedo. The Red Sox also brought in Willson Contreras and will have a full season of Roman Anthony and Marcelo along with the guys already with the club. The New York Yankees haven't done anything to move the needle this offseason. The Baltimore Orioles are a real threat with their young roster and the addition of Pete Alonso.

All of this is to say, it would've been nice for Boston to land Bichette. But if the team wasn't going to get him, getting him out of the division opens things up a bit more. If the Red Sox can add another bat themselves, they could quickly look like the favorite.

