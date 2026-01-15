Red Sox Can't Afford To Make Shortsighted Decision On Payton Tolle

The Boston Red Sox's reported agreement with Ranger Suárez has understandably created a lot of speculation about potential ripple effects.

Suárez, the former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star, rounds out a projected rotation that includes five pitchers with high upside and significant major league experience. That creates obvious potential for the Red Sox to trade from their impressive depth chart of younger starters to add the bat they need in the wake of Alex Bregman's departure.

However, one of the youngsters caught up in trade rumors thus far simply has to be spared.

Red Sox need to keep Payton Tolle at all costs

Amid flying rumors about trades for infielders like Nico Hoerner, Isaac Paredes, and even Ketel Marte, the Red Sox should opt for every alternative over trading away 23-year-old left-handed flamethrower Payton Tolle.

Red Sox fans were introduced to Tolle at the end of the summer, as the lefty threw 16 1/3 innings in the regular season to the tune of a 6.06 ERA. His story was well-known by the fan base, as he ascended from his professional debut in High-A in April to the majors by the end of August.

However, because Tolle was outperformed by fellow rookie lefty Connelly Early down the stretch, there might be a temptation to part ways with him if the right trade comes along. Taking such a shortsighted view would be folly, because Tolle has the far higher ceiling.

Yes, Early is a more polished product at the moment, and he racked up an impressive 35 strikeouts in 23 combined innings between the regular season and playoffs. Tolle, however, is the more physical pitcher, with a unicorn fastball that touched 100 mph at the end of the regular season and gets on hitters even quicker because of his incredible 7 1/2 feet of extension.

There's work to be done. Tolle's slider and change-up improved in the minors throughout the course of the year, but there are command issues and hard contact to work through. But the end result could be the team's closest thing to a second ace outside of Garrett Crochet.

If the Diamondbacks are somehow ready to trade the Red Sox Marte, but are only willing to do the deal if Tolle is included rather than Early, Boston might have to think about it. Otherwise, there should be no infielder currently being floated in trade rumors that the Sox even think about touching him for.

