Red Sox CBO's Comments Don't Close Door On Kyle Schwarber Pursuit

One thing that has been clear throughout the general manager meetings is that the chatter around the Boston Red Sox and Kyle Schwarber isn't going away until he signs on the dotted line -- either with Boston or another team.

The fit makes sense. He had some success in Boston in his cup of coffee with the organization in 2021 and is one of the top overall sluggers in the game right now. There aren't many players who can club 56 homers in a season, but that's what he did in 2025 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray has fanned the flames of the Schwarber rumors. He reported that he has heard that Boston will be a "big player" for Schwarber. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about the DH position and noted that the club likes to have flexibility at the position, but didn't close the door on the idea of adding some who would be an everyday guy at the position, like Schwarber, as transcribed by Murray.

The Red Sox keep being linked to Kyle Schwarber

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Without talking specifically about a certain player, in one scenario, we like the flexibility of being able to rotate through the DH spot whether that’s any of the four outfielders or being able to mix and match and gives Alex (Cora) multiple ways to deploy the roster," Breslow said as transcribed by Murray. "That said, there are certain talents that are elite enough that you commit that spot to them. David Ortiz was an example I used. If you have David Ortiz as your DH every day, you just pencil him in."

Now, there aren't many guys like David Ortiz out there. But, Schwarber is the type of guy who at least is close as a DH out there right now in free agency.

With Schwarber, you don't really get defensive upside at this point in his career. But, this is a guy who hit 187 home runs and drove in 434 runs over the last four seasons as a member of the Phillies. On top of this, he hasn't hit below .240 or had an on-base percentage below .365 over the last two years.

It's nice to rotate the position, but Schwarber has the type of bat that makes him worth considering as an everyday DH.

