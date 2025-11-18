Red Sox Expected To Send 30-Year-Old Slugger To Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox have a few decisions to make before the non-tender deadline on Nov 21st.

The deadline is coming up and the Red Sox will have to decide which players on the 40-man roster they want to tender deals to and which ones they want to let walk into free agency. Over the next few days, someone who will be under a microscope is first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

Boston brought Lowe over in a trade with the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline. He's under team control for 2026, but MLB Trade Rumors projected his salary in arbitration to be roughly $13.5 million. With other areas of the club to improve, anything in that ballpark would be too high. Because of that, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo called him Boston's "most obvious" non-tender candidate.

Will Nathaniel Lowe come back in 2026?

"The most obvious non-tender candidate on the roster is first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who is projected to earn $13.5 million in 2026," Cotillo wrote. "That mark represents much more than what he’d get on the open market after a down season that included him being cut by the Nationals. Lowe will almost certainly be lopped off the roster but could re-sign at a lower rate as he tests the open market. Boston is anticipating the healthy return of Triston Casas next season and is looking to upgrade the first base position via free agency or trade."

Lowe was good for Boston in a limited role after coming over to town. He slashed .280/.370/.420 with two homers, 16 RBIs, and a .790 OPS in 34 games played.

Bringing him back on a cheaper deal would be a solid move if the Red Sox can't bring someone in like Pete Alonso. He's a Gold Glove Award winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, and has won a World Series. This guy has had success in the big leagues and plays a position that is at least a question mark for the organization.

At the current projected price point, it makes sense to let him walk. But, if the price in the open market is lower, it would make sense to have him walk right back to Boston after a stint in free agency.

