Red Sox Fan-Favorite Linked To Yankees By MLB Insider

There is still a lot of talent on the board with just a few weeks to go until Spring Training begins. There are former members of the Boston Red Sox who seemingly have a chance to return, like Alex Bregman. And others who unfortunately seem likely to go elsewhere.

Lucas Giolito has made it clear that he's open to a return to Boston. But he also joined the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast with WEEI's Rob Bradford and noted that the "writing on the wall" isn't great for a reunion.

"I loved it there and I would have loved to go back," Giolito said to Bradford. "I still would, but if you look at the writing on the wall I don’t think they need another starting pitcher. That’s business, baby! That’s how it goes."

Where will Lucas Giolito go?

On Friday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi floated Giolito as a potential target for the New York Yankees.

"It doesn't have to be a Framber Valdez or a Ranger Suarez or a high-profile trade like those we were discussing -- and by the way I don't think Tarik Skubal is going to be a Yankee, at least not now," Morosi said. "Maybe in July, we'll check back on that...But I think right now for the New York Yankees, they're probably looking more for the depth names; names like Lucas Giolito is out there, and I hesitate to call someone like Zac Gallen depth, but it's more the number three starters or below."

This isn't the first time Giolito has popped up as a speculative fit for the Yankees. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted that Giolito would land with New York earlier in the offseason. The idea makes sense. The Yankees could use a hurler with injuries already impacting the team. Giolito is a talented hurler who has success in the division in 2025. Plus, his high school teammate, Max Fried is a member of the Yankees. The idea makes sense, but would hurt Boston as it would obviously make New York better.

Reports surfaced on Saturday noting that Giolito has spoken with the Detroit Tigers. That would be better for the Red Sox. Arguably, if the price was right, the best solution would be reuniting for another year. If he's going to leave, hopefully it's not New York.

