Tatsuya Imai Update After Red Sox, Cubs, More Connected To Ace

The Boston Red Sox have already added two starting pitchers this offseason and while it would be lovely to get another high-impact arm, it shouldn't be a priority right now.

The priority should be adding another big bat to the middle of the lineup and it arguably should be Alex Bregman. This idea has been discussed over and over again, but let's take a quick sidenote. What if the Red Sox were to add another hurler? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote on Dec. 19 that the Red Sox were among the teams "connected" to Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai.

"The right-hander posted a 1.92 ERA over 163 2/3 innings last season for the Seibu Lions, the fourth straight season his ERA has been below 3.00," Feinsand wrote. "The Cubs and Yankees have been considered the favorites to sign Imai, though other teams, including the Mets and Red Sox, have also been connected to him."

Could the Red Sox get a deal done?

His deadline to sign a deal in the big leagues is coming up. His posting period will end on Jan. 2. But what does the market look like? Imai gave an update on himself while joining TV Asahi’s “Udo Times” program, as translated by X user "NekoSuke5_5_2." Mark Suleymanov of the New York Post shared the update as well.

"It seems that there aren't really many specific candidates coming up unexpectedly, and having interest from a team and a formal offer are apparently completely different things, so in that situation, I'm thinking of trying to make the best choice, with family to consider as well, and make a good decision," Imai said.

The 27-year-old would be an intriguing addition, but the Red Sox don't need to go pitching right now. Imai had a 1.92 ERA in 24 starts in 2025 for the Seibu Lions. The clock is ticking and we should start to see his market pick up as we inch closer to the Jan. 2 deadline. The Red Sox were linked to Imai by Feinsand, but the priority should be a bat before any more pitching.

If Imai's market stalls and he can be had for cheap, sure. But, only if the market struggles and Boston could get a discount with a real need for a bat.

