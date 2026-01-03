Red Sox Get Astros-Isaac Paredes Update As Rumors Grow

With a little over one month to go until Spring Training kicks off, the Boston Red Sox are still up in the air in the infield.

The Red Sox are set at shortstop. That is easy enough thanks to Trevor Story. Willson Contreras was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals and will likely get the bulk of his playing time at first base. The club does still have Triston Casas, though. It wouldn't be shocking to see Casas kick off the season down in the minors after missing much of the 2025 season. But, fortunately, the club has options.

Second base and third base are where things are tricky. Boston has Marcelo Mayer, who could play either position and likely will play one. The rest depends on what Boston does throughout the rest of the offseason. Alex Bregman is a free agent. If he returns, it seems likely he'd be at third base and Mayer would take second base. But there are other potential options. For example, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the Red Sox are interested in Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes.

When will the Red Sox make a move?

"This year, Houston might be best served trading from an infield surplus that will squeeze either Walker or Isaac Paredes out of everyday at-bats," Rome wrote. "Walker’s $20 million salary, coupled with his limited no-trade clause, will make him more difficult to move than Paredes, whom MLB Trade Rumors projects will earn $9.3 million in arbitration.

"Last month, general manager Dana Brown said he is comfortable with Houston’s infield surplus but acknowledged he will listen to any offers as part of the front office’s due diligence. The Boston Red Sox are among the teams that have an interest in Paredes."

This isn't the first time that Paredes has been linked to the Red Sox this offseason. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal linked the two sides together and so has Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Paredes won't be a free agent until 2028 and has played first base, second base, shortstop, and third base at points throughout his career. In 2025, he mainly played third base and was a designated hitter at times. He's a two-time All-Star with pop -- as shown through his 31-homer season in 2023 -- and would give the Red Sox flexibility because he could play all over the diamond.

This remains something to watch. He's just 26 years old and would be a good long-term fit, although Bregman arguably still remains the best overall option.

