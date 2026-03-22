Red Sox Get Last-Minute Pitching Update Before Opening Day

THe Boston Red Sox haven't been at full strength in the starting rotation throughout Spring Training but it sounds like the club is going to take a step in that direction this upcoming week before Opening Day.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 26. On Tuesday, Red Sox hurlers Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are both reportedly scheduled to pitch three innings each in a minor league game, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"First game action for Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval is set. They will pitch three innings each in a minor league back-field game Tuesday at [Jet Blue Park]," Cotillo wrote.

The Red Sox hurlers are almost back

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This is absolutely a step in the right direction. Before Spring Training opened up, both Crawford and Sandoval were talked about as potential contenders for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, along with Johan Oviedo, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle. Instead, Sandoval and Crawford have not been able to pitch in a game yet, which has really opened the door up for Oviedo, Tolle and Early more than it already was.

Both Crawford and Sandoval have also been talked about as potential bullpen options for the Red Sox as well. With Danny Coulombe and Tommy Kahnle both signing late, it may not be as necessary as it once looked for those two to transition to the bullpen.

Regardless, the fact that Crawford and Sandoval will pitch in a game on Tuesday shows that they aren't far away from being fully ready to go. They're likely both a few appearances away from really being in the mix, but this is positive because it's more depth for a team that was devastated by pitching injuries last year.

Crawford missed the entire 2025 season as well as Sandoval. Tanner Houck got hurt and missed the vast majority of the season. Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins, two depth options at the time, both got hurt as well. By the time the regular season wrapped up, Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito were the only remaining starters from the expected rotation. Boston had to rely on Early and Tolle much earlier than expected.

So, while Boston's depth does look good right now with Crochet, Bello, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez, Oviedo, Early and Tolle, you never know what is going to happen with injuries. So, getting Crawford and Sandoval back in some capacity is necessary and it sounds like they are almost ready.