With Garrett Crochet on 60-Day IL, Red Sox Should Call About Sandy Alcántara

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan hoping for an imminent return of ace Garrett Crochet, you're going to have to keep waiting.

On Friday, Boston announced that Crochet is being moved to the 60-Day Injured List to open up a roster spot for newly-acquired lefty hurler Joe La Sorsa. Boston also officially announced the move to option Brayan Bello down to Triple-A, which was reported on Thursday night after his blow-up against the Baltimore Orioles.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/5pWotdnsHO — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2026

With Crochet now on the 60-Day Injured List, we're not going to see him back on the mound until at least the end of June, as shared on X by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

"Red Sox make the Brayan Bello optioning to Worcester official," McCaffrey wrote. "To make room for Joe La Sorsa on the roster, they moved Garrett Crochet to the 60-day IL.He'd been on the IL since April 26 so won't be eligible to come back until end of June which lines up w his current progression."

Boston Should Look To Make A Move

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Crochet had a setback in his recovery earlier in the week that was called a "very low-grade lat strain." Now, this roster move doesn't indicate another setback. After the setback earlier in the week, it was clear that it would be a bit before Crochet was able to return. That's especially the case because he noted that he didn't feel "super deep" into his progression before the setback. There was a time when Crochet initially landed on the Injured List, and the hope was that he would need just a minimal stay. Clearly, that hasn't been the case. His last start was on April 25 and by the time he returns, he will have missed at least two months. Just brutal.

With Bello down in the minors, Boston is just one more injury away from really hurting in the rotation. Boston's rotation has Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez right now. It wouldn't be shocking to see No. 6 prospect Jake Bennett get the call to replace Bello. That will likely be the status quo for the foreseeable future. But what if another injury pops up? That has certainly been the case this season. If the Red Sox wanted to roll the dice on a free agent, former New York Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortes is available and could be worthy of a minor league deal.

If the Red Sox wanted to make a splash, the guy to look at would arguably be Sandy Alcántara of the Miami Marlins. There was interest in him last year and he still has one more season of control with a $21 million club option for 2026. If the Red Sox were to make a move on the sooner side, they could roll with a rotation featuring Early, Tolle, Gray, Suárez and Alcántara, which would give them plenty of coverage in the rotation.

With trade rumors around the league already starting, there's been some buzz out there around Gray. After the season, he has a mutual option that certainly won't be picked up. If the Red Sox were to land someone like Alcántara, they'd have more flexibility to trade Gray, if need be. Regardless, Boston's stockpile of arms is dwindling and now the rotation is going to have to rely on at least two guys that weren't on the Opening Day roster.