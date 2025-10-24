Red Sox Get Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas Updates
Over the next few months, most of the chatter around the Boston Red Sox is going to be about which guys thing could bring in through free agency or the trade market, or which guys Boston should move on from.
There's going to be plenty of time for all of those discussions, but that's not all that is going on for Boston. The Red Sox had a great 2025 season overall, but it could've been even better. Boston finished the regular season with an 89-73 record, but limped into the playoffs with injuries all over the place. This week, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey had updates for Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Triston Casas.
"Outfielder Roman Anthony, who strained his oblique on a swing on Sept. 3, is progressing well from the injury and preparing for normal offseason workouts," McCaffrey said. "Meanwhile, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who had wrist surgery Aug. 20, had begun baseball activities with dry swings the final week of the season and is also on a normal progression from surgery. Anthony and Mayer joined several rehabbing players in Fort Myers during the first week of the postseason as the Red Sox were in New York.
"Casas’ recovery from knee surgery, because of the nature of the injury and severity of the surgery, has been more complicated, but is still going as planned six months removed with no setbacks."
Things are looking up for Boston
This is good news all around, but let's break it down by player:
Roman Anthony
The young outfielder shined bright in his rookie season with Boston. He played in just 71 games, but looked like a superstar. Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs, four stolen bases, 40 walks, 18 doubles, one triple, and had an .859 OPS. This kid is the real deal, but the oblique injury ended his season prematurely on Sept. 2. The fact that he's preparing for normal offseason workouts is a great sign for Spring Training and a full season ahead in 2026, barring a setback.
Marcelo Mayer
Mayer was promoted to Boston in May to replace a then-injured Alex Bregman. He only played in 44 games and slashed .228/.272/.402 with four homers and 10 RBIs before a wrist injury ended his season. He played some stellar defense in his small sample size and figures to factor in somewhere in the Boston infield in 2026, depending on how things go with Bregman and Trevor Story.
Triston Casas
Casas is the biggest question of the three. The fact that he has had no setbacks is a great sign. He only played in 29 games before his knee injury ended his season early. He suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury but noted in June that his goal was to be ready for Opening Day.
