Red Sox Insider Raises Red Flag On Isaac Paredes Rumors

The Boston Red Sox have been linked to a handful of options on the trade block. While this is the case, every reported option may not actually be on the table.

One slugger who has been linked to Boston since it missed out on third baseman Alex Bregman has been Houston Astros All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes. While this is the case, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey threw cold water on the idea based on chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's comments about improving the team's infield defense.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Though Breslow wouldn’t commit to (Marcelo Mayer) at second or third base, a source with the team recently noted a preference for Mayer at third," McCaffrey wrote. "After Bregman’s injury last season, Mayer played well at the position, but there’s also an idea of keeping him on the same side of the field as his natural shortstop position. He’s likely the heir to the shortstop spot after Story’s contract is up following the 2027 season. With that in mind, it appears the Red Sox are seeking a strong defensive second baseman. 'It’s really important that we improve our defense, particularly our infield defense,' Breslow said. 'Any additions that we may make, we’ll be very mindful of the defensive skillset.'

Boston has a hole to fill in the infield

"That would seem to rule out Houston’s Isaac Paredes, who has struggled defensively at third base. And while the Cubs have said they plan to hold onto Nico Hoerner, he would be the perfect fit as one of the best second basemen in the league with a solid bat even if he is a free agent at the end of the season."

Paredes would make sense from a power perspective. He's just 26 years old and hit 19 or more homers in each of the last four seasons, including 31 long balls in 2023. But, Paredes isn't a great defensive player. He was in the -3 outs above average in 2025, good for the 19th percentile in baseball.

Nothing can be fully ruled out at this moment, but Paredes doesn't appear to be a great fit if defense is the priority.

More MLB: All Signs Point to Red Sox Passing on 49-HR Slugger